Human Rights Observatory

Malta: RSF and 12 other press freedom NGOs renew the call for justice 1000 days after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

NewsNew appointments at the helm of the Maltese law-enforcement institutions represent an opportunity to investigate the 2017 assassination of the journalist and the corruption on which she reported. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its partners reiterate the call for a Joint Investigation Team. 9 July 2020

© Reporters without borders


