Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: A coalition of civil society organizations takes legal action over attacks against journalists

NewsPress freedom organizations turned to the courts to demand the implementation of stronger protective measures for journalists reporting from outside the president's official residence in Brasilia, after some of the country’s top media outlets had to withdraw their reporters for security reasons due to the increasing aggressiveness of Bolsonaro supporters. A coalition of civil society organizations filed a civil action against the federal government due to its failure to promote security measures and ensure a safe environment for journalists reportin

© Reporters without borders -


