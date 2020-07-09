Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Intensified Pressure on Dissidents’ Families

Click to expand Image Asroriddin Rozikov © Personal Archive  (Berlin) – Tajik law enforcement authorities have arbitrarily detained the son of an imprisoned senior member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, an outlawed opposition party, Human Rights Watch said today.  Asroriddin Rozikov, 38, has been in detention since June 25, 2020, but the Tajik authorities have not provided his relatives with information about his wellbeing, the grounds for his detention, or whether he has been charged with an offense. In June 2016, Tajikistan’s Supreme Court sentenced his father, Zubaidullohi…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ #HoldTheLine campaign launched in support of Maria Ressa and independent media in the Philippines
~ 25 years after the sorrow of Srebrenica, 8,372 lives remembered
~ Nigeria operational update: helping vulnerable communities to adjust to the economic impact of COVID-19
~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
