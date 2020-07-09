Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon in the Dark

Click to expand Image A protester holds up a placard reading, “Hello Darkness My Old Friend,” in front of the Lebanese electricity company headquarters, during protests against the Lebanese government and corruption, in Beirut, Lebanon, November 7, 2019. © 2019 Rafael Yaghobzadeh/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images Widespread electricity blackouts lasting up to 22 hours per day are crippling Lebanon. The blackouts are caused by fuel shortages. Fuel, like almost everything in the country, is imported. But supplies were badly disrupted after a shipment of faulty fuel had to be returned. The economic…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ #HoldTheLine campaign launched in support of Maria Ressa and independent media in the Philippines
~ 25 years after the sorrow of Srebrenica, 8,372 lives remembered
~ Nigeria operational update: helping vulnerable communities to adjust to the economic impact of COVID-19
~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter