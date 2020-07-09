Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Music Shouldn’t Stop at Hong Kong’s School Gates

Click to expand Image Children wait for a school bus in Hong Kong, November 20, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim Hong Kong’s secretary for education, Kevin Yeung, must have skipped the class on children’s rights. This week, Yeung banned school students from singing or playing certain political songs at school, saying children’s right to expression “is not absolute.” No one’s free speech rights are absolute, but under international human rights law, the right to freedom of expression can only be restricted when necessary to protect other people’s rights or reputation, or for genuine…

© Human Rights Watch -


