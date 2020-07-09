Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2020 US elections: Eight recommendations to protect press freedom

NewsIn response to attacks on the free press in the United States in recent years, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has introduced eight policy recommendations for the Democratic and Republican committees, presidential nominees and congressional candidates leading up to the US elections. The founders of the United States recognized the free press as vital to US democracy and wrote what continue to be some of the world’s strongest press protections in the First Amendment of the Cons

© Reporters without borders -


