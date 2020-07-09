Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#HoldTheLine campaign launched in support of Maria Ressa and independent media in the Philippines

NewsSixty press freedom groups and civil society organisations, journalism institutions, filmmakers, and other supporters have formed a coalition in support of Maria Ressa and independent media in the Philippines, united around the call to #HoldTheLine.Today the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced the launch of the #HoldTheLine campaign in support o

© Reporters without borders -


