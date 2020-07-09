Tolerance.ca
25 years after the sorrow of Srebrenica, 8,372 lives remembered

~ Nigeria operational update: helping vulnerable communities to adjust to the economic impact of COVID-19
~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
~ Justice at Risk in Democratic Republic of Congo
~ Two Men Face Execution in Bahrain
