Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrests of two journalists by Afghanistan’s National Department of Security (NDS) and the harassment to which the Pajhwok Afghan News agency has been subjected since covering the theft of ventilators intended for Afghanistan’s Covid-19 patients.One of the journalists, Mahboboalah Hakimi of Radio Bayan (Word), has been arrested twice in the past eight days.

~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
~ Justice at Risk in Democratic Republic of Congo
~ Two Men Face Execution in Bahrain
~ Covid-19 Catches Up with Brazil’s President
~ Netherlands Sees No Role for Gender Marker on ID Documents
