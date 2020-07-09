Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Nursing Home Residents Should Know Their Rights

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on people living in nursing facilities. More than 50,000 residents of nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities in the United States have died from Covid-19. In March, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the regulator for over 15,000 nursing homes in the US, announced a “no visitors” policy for all facilities across the country. That blanket ban cut off over 1.5 million older residents from family and friends, and had only limited exceptions for end-of-life visits. While some limits on visitors are reasonable to…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
~ Justice at Risk in Democratic Republic of Congo
~ Two Men Face Execution in Bahrain
~ Covid-19 Catches Up with Brazil’s President
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter