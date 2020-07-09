Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Move Rohingya from Dangerous Silt Island

Click to expand Image People stand by the banks of Bhasan Char, or floating island, in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, December 2019.   © 2019 AP Photo/Saleh Noman (New York) – Bangladesh authorities should immediately move over 300 Rohingya refugees, including at least 33 children, from the silt island of Bhasan Char to the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps to be with their families, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite pledges, the Bangladesh government has yet to allow United Nations officials to provide protection services and aid to the refugees detained on Bhasan Char, who had been stranded…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC report: Climate change and conflict are a cruel combo that stalk the world’s most vulnerable
~ Two Afghan journalists arrested, news agency harassed
~ Venezuela: Rulings Threaten Free and Fair Elections
~ Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged
~ Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession
~ Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions
~ US: Alabama Missing Ways to Improve Young People’s Health
~ Justice at Risk in Democratic Republic of Congo
~ Two Men Face Execution in Bahrain
~ Covid-19 Catches Up with Brazil’s President
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter