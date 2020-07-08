Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Moscow’s Use of Facial Recognition Technology Challenged

Click to expand Image In this photo taken on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, two surveillance camera are seen in a street in Moscow, Russia. Moscow's city officials announced the use of facial recognition technology to target people evading quarantine © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Activist Alyona Popova and politician Vladimir Milov have lodged a complaint over Russia’s use facial recognition technology during protests to the European Court of Human Rights. Their lawyer, Kirill Koroteyev, said this would be the first case challenging the use of facial recognition technology to conduct…

© Human Rights Watch -


