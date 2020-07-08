Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Residents’ Accounts Point to Mass Executions

Click to expand Image © 2020 Burkina24 (Bamako) – Common graves containing at least 180 bodies have been found in a northern town in Burkina Faso in recent months, and available evidence suggests government security force involvement in mass extrajudicial executions, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should seek assistance from the United Nations and other partners to conduct proper exhumations, return remains to families, and hold those responsible to account. Residents of the town of Djibo who saw the bodies told Human Rights Watch that the dead, all men, had between November…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women publishes report on safety of women journalists
~ UN expert calls for end to gender-based violence against women journalists
~ Freedom of expression as a fundamental right amid the COVID-19 pandemic
~ RSF warns Pakistani authorities not to threaten journalists living abroad
~ European Commission awards grant to support Reporters without borders’ Journalism Trust Initiative in Europe
~ A conflict without borders continues to play out in the Sahel
~ COVID-19: What you need to know about refugees’ education
~ Outcry about Israeli TV news channel’s firing of journalists
~ Former Kommersant journalist arrested on treason charge
~ Website accused of contempt in another sign of decline in Malaysia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter