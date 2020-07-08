Tolerance.ca
Two Men Face Execution in Bahrain

Click to expand Image Mohamed Ramadan (left) and Ali Moosa (right).   © Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy “I am Mohamed Ramadan. I have been sentenced to death.… I want my voice to be heard by those who believe in the principles of justice and equality.… I am innocent of the crime of which I was accused, subjected to a sham trial and sentenced to death. My death will be unlawful, and yet, it has been [ordained] by law.” Ramadan asked that this statement, a message he left on his wife’s cell phone, be shared. Ramadan is slated to appear before Bahrain’s Court of Cassation – the…

© Human Rights Watch -


