Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Stop Treating Criticism as a Crime

Click to expand Image Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after the first cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 11, 2020.  ©2020 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (Bangkok) – Malaysian authorities are increasingly responding to criticism of the government by initiating criminal investigations, Human Rights Watch said today. Journalists, civil society activists, and ordinary people have all recently faced police questioning for peaceful speech under broadly worded laws that violate the right to freedom of expression. “Malaysia’s…

© Human Rights Watch -


