Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF warns Pakistani authorities not to threaten journalists living abroad

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked by a leaked Pakistani government internal memo about stopping the “rhetoric against Pakistan” of six journalists based abroad. Regardless of the exact nature of the leak, the Pakistani authorities will be held responsible for anything that happens to these journalists or their families, RSF warned.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


