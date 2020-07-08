Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outcry about Israeli TV news channel’s firing of journalists

NewsAfter many attempts by the Israeli government to influence its editorial policies, Channel 13 News has announced that it is firing around 40 members of its editorial staff, including journalists critical of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu. The announcement threatens investigative journalism and pluralism, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.Although the journalists targeted by the layoffs

© Reporters without borders -


