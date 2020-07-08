Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Website accused of contempt in another sign of decline in Malaysia

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Malaysian justice system to drop the spurious contempt of court proceedings against the news website Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan over readers’ comments critical of the judiciary, and calls on Malaysia’s new government to show that it is determined to defend press freedom.When a federal court hears the case on 13 July, there is no limit to the length of the prison sentence it could impose on Steven Gan or the size of the fine it could impose on

