Seven things you need to know about climate change and conflict

~ Outcry about Israeli TV news channel’s firing of journalists
~ Former Kommersant journalist arrested on treason charge
~ Website accused of contempt in another sign of decline in Malaysia
~ Sri Lankan students put IHL into practise at the prestigious Jean-Pictet competition
~ Jamaica: Amnesty International calls on Prime Minister to give police oversight mechanism necessary powers
~ Mali: Recent killings in central region could fuel humanitarian disaster
~ Myanmar: Indiscriminate airstrikes kill civilians as Rakhine conflict worsens
~ Russian Journalist Sentenced on Bogus Terrorism Charges
~ EU/Brazil: Delay Trade Deal Pending Amazon Crisis Response
~ Tunisia: Two-Year Sentence for Homosexuality
