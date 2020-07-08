Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaica: Amnesty International calls on Prime Minister to give police oversight mechanism necessary powers

As Jamaica tables reforms to the law that governs its independent police oversight mechanism, Amnesty International sent an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness today urging the government to give the powers of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to charge and initiate prosecutions of officers over unlawful killings and other abuses of power.

© Amnesty International -


