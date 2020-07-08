Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Indiscriminate airstrikes kill civilians as Rakhine conflict worsens

Amnesty International has collected new evidence showing that indiscriminate airstrikes by the Myanmar military have killed civilians, including children, amid worsening armed conflict in the country’s Rakhine and Chin States.

© Amnesty International


~ Mali: Recent killings in central region could fuel humanitarian disaster
~ Russian Journalist Sentenced on Bogus Terrorism Charges
~ EU/Brazil: Delay Trade Deal Pending Amazon Crisis Response
~ Tunisia: Two-Year Sentence for Homosexuality
~ Turkey: Politically Motivated Conviction of Activists
~ Report Exposes Impact of Privatizing US Criminal System
~ Baseless Charges Against Prominent Somali Journalist
~ Another Journalist Arrested in Russia
~ UK’s New Human Rights Sanctions Offer Tool to Curb Abuse
~ UN: Russia and China launch despicable veto of lifesaving aid for millions of civilians in Syria
