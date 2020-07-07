Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Journalist Sentenced on Bogus Terrorism Charges

Click to expand Image Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva (left) attends the trial in the Second Western District Military Court. © 2020 Sipa USA via AP Today, a Russian court sentenced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva to a fine of 500,000 rubles (approx. USD$ 7000) on bogus terrorism charges. The conviction of the journalist, who works for the Echo of Moscow and Radio Free Europe, is another devastating blow to media freedom in Russia. Prokopyeva’s nightmare began in February 2019, when police searched her apartment, seized her electronic devices, and interrogated her about a November…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


