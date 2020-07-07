Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU/Brazil: Delay Trade Deal Pending Amazon Crisis Response

Click to expand Image A forest fire rages in Santo Antonio do Matupi, southern Amazonas state, Brazil, August 27, 2019. © 2019 Associated Press (São Paulo) – The European Union-Mercosur trade agreement should not be considered for ratification until Brazil shows it is ready to uphold its commitments in the agreement to protect the Amazon rainforest, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to EU officials, member states, and members of the European Parliament.  The trade deal, agreed to in principle in 2019, includes commitments to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement and fight deforestation.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop charges against health care workers for demanding better wages
~ Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty
~ Fresh evidence of war crimes committed by all sides in Syrian conflict, probe finds
~ Pakistan: Protect religious freedom for Hindus
~ The violence in Mali has spread into the Tillabéri area of Niger
~ #WomenRendezvous : the role of women in the fight against COVID-19 in Central Asia
~ RSF welcomes launch of UK targeted human rights sanctions regime
~ Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption
~ Russian radio journalist convicted of “justifying terrorism”
~ COVID-19, violence and climate change: Lake Chad herders in distress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter