Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Two-Year Sentence for Homosexuality

Click to expand Image © 2018 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – A Tunisian court sentenced two men accused of sodomy to two years in prison on June 6, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision violates their rights to privacy and nondiscrimination under international law and Tunisia’s 2014 constitution. The police also attempted to subject the defendants to an anal exam, apparently to use as evidence in the case. Police arrested the two men, both 26, on suspicion of same-sex conduct on June 3 in Le Kef, a city 175 kilometers southwest of Tunis, after one of them filed an unrelated…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop charges against health care workers for demanding better wages
~ Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty
~ Fresh evidence of war crimes committed by all sides in Syrian conflict, probe finds
~ Pakistan: Protect religious freedom for Hindus
~ The violence in Mali has spread into the Tillabéri area of Niger
~ #WomenRendezvous : the role of women in the fight against COVID-19 in Central Asia
~ RSF welcomes launch of UK targeted human rights sanctions regime
~ Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption
~ Russian radio journalist convicted of “justifying terrorism”
~ COVID-19, violence and climate change: Lake Chad herders in distress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter