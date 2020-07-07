Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Politically Motivated Conviction of Activists

Click to expand Image Eleven human rights defenders were prosecuted in the Büyükada case, named after the island in Istanbul where ten were detained at a human rights education workshop in July 2017. They are (from top left row by row): Nalan Erkem, İdil Eser, İlknur  Üstün, Günal Kurşun, Taner Kılıç, Nejat Taştan, Özlem Dalkıran, Peter Steudtner, Ali Gharavi, Veli Acu, Şeyhmus Özbekli.  © 2020 Amnesty International (Istanbul) – The conviction of four human rights defenders on July 3, 2020, without evidence of any criminal wrongdoing, is politically motivated and an effort to stifle the…

