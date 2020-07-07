Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Report Exposes Impact of Privatizing US Criminal System

Click to expand Image Women walk along a corridor at the Los Angeles County women's jail. © 2013 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters A new report by the American Bar Association (ABA) shows how growing privatization in the US criminal legal system and the financial burden created by “user fees” is effectively criminalizing poverty. The report, “Privatization of Services in the Criminal Justice System,” finds that private companies are now involved in almost every stage of the criminal process. These companies provide pretrial services, like bail, supervision, electronic monitoring, and alcohol and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop charges against health care workers for demanding better wages
~ Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty
~ Fresh evidence of war crimes committed by all sides in Syrian conflict, probe finds
~ Pakistan: Protect religious freedom for Hindus
~ The violence in Mali has spread into the Tillabéri area of Niger
~ #WomenRendezvous : the role of women in the fight against COVID-19 in Central Asia
~ RSF welcomes launch of UK targeted human rights sanctions regime
~ Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption
~ Russian radio journalist convicted of “justifying terrorism”
~ COVID-19, violence and climate change: Lake Chad herders in distress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter