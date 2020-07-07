Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Baseless Charges Against Prominent Somali Journalist

Click to expand Image Somali journalists in Mogadishu, Somalia December 29, 2019.   © REUTERS/Feisal Omar On July 7, Abdiaziz Ahmed Gurbiye, the chief editor and deputy director of the independent Goobjoog Media Group, is expected to appear in court in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. But his case should have never gone this far. On April 14, Abdiaziz was summoned to his local police station and detained for four days after making two Facebook posts criticizing the Somali government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities released Abdiaziz on bail, but warned him against pursuing…

© Human Rights Watch -


