Human Rights Observatory

Another Journalist Arrested in Russia

Click to expand Image Photograph of Ivan Safronov, from his Facebook page. Just this week, we celebrated that a journalist in Russia would not be going to prison, despite a guilty verdict against her on bogus charges. But today, news broke that the Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested veteran journalist Ivan Safronov on treason charges. In an apparently related development, the FSB also raided the home of Safronov’s friend, journalist Taisiya Bekbulatova, who is being interrogated as a case witness. This is a dangerous development. If convicted, Safronov could face a maximum 20-year…

© Human Rights Watch -


