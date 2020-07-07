Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s New Human Rights Sanctions Offer Tool to Curb Abuse

Click to expand Image The Union Flag flies near the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, June 7, 2017. © 2017 Reuters This week’s launch of the United Kingdom’s human rights sanctions regime offers victims a chance to see a measure of justice for the harms they suffered. Yet to be effective, it’s vital they are used fairly and consistently. The sanctions, which freeze assets of human rights abusers and ban them from entering the UK, will apply to government officials and private individuals engaged in serious abuses including killing, torture, and forced labor, and in some cases,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop charges against health care workers for demanding better wages
~ Independent rights expert speaks of ‘anguish, stress and disempowerment’ of poverty
~ Fresh evidence of war crimes committed by all sides in Syrian conflict, probe finds
~ Pakistan: Protect religious freedom for Hindus
~ The violence in Mali has spread into the Tillabéri area of Niger
~ #WomenRendezvous : the role of women in the fight against COVID-19 in Central Asia
~ RSF welcomes launch of UK targeted human rights sanctions regime
~ Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption
~ Russian radio journalist convicted of “justifying terrorism”
~ COVID-19, violence and climate change: Lake Chad herders in distress
