Human Rights Observatory

RSF welcomes launch of UK targeted human rights sanctions regime

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the UK Foreign Office’s launch of its targeted human rights sanctions regime. RSF has long advocated implementation of the UK’s Magnitsky legislation, which will be an important tool to hold press freedom predators and other human rights abusers to account. The inclusion of 20 Saudi nationals implicated in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the initial sanctions list is a welcome first step.On 5 July, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

