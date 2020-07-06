Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the judicial authorities in the city of Cumilla, in eastern Bangladesh, to ensure that all those responsible for the severe beating that newspaper reporter Shariful Chowdhury received on the apparent orders of a village official are brought to justice.A reporter for the local Daily Samakal newspaper, Shariful Alam Chowdhury was nea

