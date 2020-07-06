Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists face archaic sanction of capital punishment in some parts of the world

NewsFour Yemeni journalists and an Iranian editor are under sentence death and await execution. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the use of the death penalty, an antiquated form of punishment, to threaten journalists in some parts of the world. The Yemeni journalists Abdul Khaleq Amran, Akram Al-Walidi, Hareth Humaid and

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Bangladeshi reporter beaten nearly to death after covering local corruption
~ Russian radio journalist convicted of “justifying terrorism”
~ COVID-19, violence and climate change: Lake Chad herders in distress
~ Experts from South Africa and Brazil speak: media and information literacy against racial discrimination
~ Torrential floods wreak havoc in war-struck Yemen
~ Myanmar: Court Martial Latest Accountability Sham
~ Impunity for Domestic Violence Still the Norm in Kyrgyzstan
~ Cambodia: Investigate Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’
~ Women Face Rising Risk of Violence During Covid-19
~ “BELUGA”, the Open Education Resources Online Library for Africa is Open!
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter