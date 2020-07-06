Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: ICRC backs preventive measures in Pesantren Gontor Islamic boarding school

~ Myanmar: Court Martial Latest Accountability Sham
~ Impunity for Domestic Violence Still the Norm in Kyrgyzstan
~ Cambodia: Investigate Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’
~ Women Face Rising Risk of Violence During Covid-19
~ Opening of Khashoggi murder trial in Istanbul presents a new chance for justice
~ Somalia: Already 20 journalists arrested in the first half of 2020
~ Bulgarian authorities ignore death threats against anti-corruption reporter
~ Burkina Faso: Anyone being held must be treated with humanity and dignity
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
