Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Court Martial Latest Accountability Sham

Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees who fled the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin stand on a hill in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, January 14, 2018. © 2018 Manish Swarup/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s court-martial conviction of three military personnel for crimes against ethnic Rohingya reflects ongoing government efforts to evade meaningful accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar authorities have repeatedly failed to adequately investigate and prosecute grave abuses against Rohingya in Rakhine State, including crimes against humanity. On June 30, 2020, the Myanmar…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Opening of Khashoggi murder trial in Istanbul presents a new chance for justice
~ Somalia: Already 20 journalists arrested in the first half of 2020
~ Bulgarian authorities ignore death threats against anti-corruption reporter
~ Burkina Faso: Anyone being held must be treated with humanity and dignity
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
~ UN rights office expresses alarm at Hong Kong arrests under new security law
~ Forty rights groups call on the UK to release Julian Assange
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter