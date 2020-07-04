Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Impunity for Domestic Violence Still the Norm in Kyrgyzstan

After years of monitoring violence against women in Kyrgyzstan, and seeing little done to punish abusers, we thought this time might finally be different. It wasn’t. Click to expand Image An artistic representation of a domestic violence case in Kyrgyzstan. © Tatiana Zelenskaya © It looked like an open and shut case. The horrific abuse was captured on video, at the man’s insistence. There was indisputable evidence of his crime and he did not deny abusing his wife. Police apprehended him – though only after the video’s circulation prompted public outcry, not when his wife first…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Opening of Khashoggi murder trial in Istanbul presents a new chance for justice
~ Somalia: Already 20 journalists arrested in the first half of 2020
~ Bulgarian authorities ignore death threats against anti-corruption reporter
~ Burkina Faso: Anyone being held must be treated with humanity and dignity
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
~ UN rights office expresses alarm at Hong Kong arrests under new security law
~ Forty rights groups call on the UK to release Julian Assange
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter