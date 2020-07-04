Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Investigate Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’

Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold photos of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit and demand information on his whereabouts since his enforced disappearance, at a rally outside the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand,  June 8, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (New York) – Cambodian authorities should immediately divulge the whereabouts of Wanchalearm Satsaksit, a prominent Thai activist who was forcibly disappeared in Phnom Penh on June 4, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances, the United States, and…

© Human Rights Watch -


