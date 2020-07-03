Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opening of Khashoggi murder trial in Istanbul presents a new chance for justice

NewsThe start of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder trial in Istanbul has presented a new chance for justice for his October 2018 assassination. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) monitored the opening hearing, where eight witnesses gave testimony in the case against 20 Saudi nationals who have been indicted in connection with the journalist’s killing. The next hearing has been scheduled for 24 November.RSF’s Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu monitored the 3.5 hour hearing at Istanbul’s Çağlayan court on 3 July, during which Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz addressed the court and eight witnes

