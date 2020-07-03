Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Photojournalism: Report on Mexican drug war and its humanitarian consequences wins ICRC’s Humanitarian Visa d’Or award

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ Somalia: Already 20 journalists arrested in the first half of 2020
~ Bulgarian authorities ignore death threats against anti-corruption reporter
~ Burkina Faso: Anyone being held must be treated with humanity and dignity
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
~ UN rights office expresses alarm at Hong Kong arrests under new security law
~ Forty rights groups call on the UK to release Julian Assange
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
~ RSF deplores Vedomosti’s loss of independence under new owner
