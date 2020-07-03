Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights office expresses alarm at Hong Kong arrests under new security law

More
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
~ Forty rights groups call on the UK to release Julian Assange
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
~ RSF deplores Vedomosti’s loss of independence under new owner
~ Iran Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Iranian-French Academic
~ Yemen: Aden Detainees Face Dire Covid-19 Risk
~ Djibouti: Protect Jailed Air Force Pilot’s Rights
~ Cyberattacks against medical facilities pose a real risk to humans – in times of pandemics, in times of conflict, at all times
