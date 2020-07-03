Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forty rights groups call on the UK to release Julian Assange

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and dozens of other press freedom, human rights, and privacy rights organisations across five continents have co-signed an open letter to the UK government, calling for the immediate release of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The publisher, who turns 49 years old today in HMP Belmarsh, is facing extradition to the United States where he has been indicted under the Espionage Act for WikiLeaks’ 2010-11 publications of the Iraq War Logs, the Afghan War Diaries, and State Department cables. If convicted, Mr Assange would face up to 175 years in prison,…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Director-General condemns killing of photojournalist Christoff Griffith in Barbados
~ A Life Well Lived: Arthur (Art) Alexiou
~ UN rights office expresses alarm at Hong Kong arrests under new security law
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
~ RSF deplores Vedomosti’s loss of independence under new owner
~ Iran Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Iranian-French Academic
~ Yemen: Aden Detainees Face Dire Covid-19 Risk
~ Djibouti: Protect Jailed Air Force Pilot’s Rights
~ Cyberattacks against medical facilities pose a real risk to humans – in times of pandemics, in times of conflict, at all times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter