Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement statement on building an environment free from racism and discrimination

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ COVID-19: Medicines and virtual consultation ensure safety among diabetic patients in Pakistan
~ Mozambique: Case of missing Mozambican journalist referred to UN
~ RSF deplores Vedomosti’s loss of independence under new owner
~ Iran Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Iranian-French Academic
~ Yemen: Aden Detainees Face Dire Covid-19 Risk
~ Djibouti: Protect Jailed Air Force Pilot’s Rights
~ Cyberattacks against medical facilities pose a real risk to humans – in times of pandemics, in times of conflict, at all times
~ Six Essential Lessons for a Pandemic Response in Humanitarian Settings
~ Serbia and Montenegro: Are judges protecting journalists or their aggressors?
~ Talking to community: Behavioural change in the age of COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter