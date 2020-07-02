Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia and Montenegro: Are judges protecting journalists or their aggressors?

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the judicial authorities in Serbia and Montenegro to combat impunity in two cases in Belgrade – the appeal by those convicted of murdering a journalist in 1999 and the trial of those accused of setting fire to a journalist’s home in 2018 – and to guarantee due process in the retrial of a journalist on absurd drug-trafficking charges in Podgorica. A total of 21 years have passed since Slavko Ćuruvija, an investigative reporter and prominent critic of the dictator Slobodan Milosević, was murdered in Belgr

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Talking to community: Behavioural change in the age of COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: Under the National Security Law, no journalist in the world is free from China’s violent retribution
~ Ecuador: Privacy at Risk with Covid-19 Surveillance
~ When Will Sports Stop Policing Femininity?
~ Ethiopia Cracks Down Following Popular Singer’s Killing
~ Caribbean British Community Owed More Than Gratitude
~ Syria Conference Should Focus on Rights-Respecting Aid System
~ Kyrgyzstan: Bills Curbing Basic Freedoms Advance
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Rights Efforts Fall Far Short
~ Dozens Detained in Russia For Protesting Prosecution of Feminist Activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter