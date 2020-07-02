Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Iranian-French Academic

Click to expand Image Message on the facade of the Strasbourg City Hall in France calling for the release of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, two French scientists detained in Iran since June 2019. © 2020 Nicolas Roses/Sipa via AP Images © 2020 Nicolas Roses/Sipa via AP Images On June 30, an Iranian appeals court in Tehran upheld a five-year prison sentence against Fariba Adelkhah, an Iranian-French anthropologist at the Sciences Po university in Paris who has been detained for over a year. Adelkhah’s case is one of the half-dozen known instances of Iranian dual nationals who are detained…

© Human Rights Watch -


