Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Aden Detainees Face Dire Covid-19 Risk

Click to expand Image Women participating in a demonstration demanding the release of detainees from the Bir Ahmed detention facility, which is controlled by Yemeni authorities affiliated with the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council. Banners read: (left) "We demand the immediate release of arbitrarily held detainees in Bir Ahmed due to coronavirus. All the world has released prisoners, except in Aden"; and (right) "Release the detainees and the disappeared due to coronavirus.”  Aden, Yemen, March 30, 2020. © 2020 Private. (Beirut) – Detainees at a detention facility…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Under the National Security Law, no journalist in the world is free from China’s violent retribution
~ Ecuador: Privacy at Risk with Covid-19 Surveillance
~ When Will Sports Stop Policing Femininity?
~ Ethiopia Cracks Down Following Popular Singer’s Killing
~ Caribbean British Community Owed More Than Gratitude
~ Syria Conference Should Focus on Rights-Respecting Aid System
~ Kyrgyzstan: Bills Curbing Basic Freedoms Advance
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Rights Efforts Fall Far Short
~ Dozens Detained in Russia For Protesting Prosecution of Feminist Activist
~ Deaths in Custody in India Highlight Police Torture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter