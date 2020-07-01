Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Privacy at Risk with Covid-19 Surveillance

Click to expand Image People wearing masks walk downtown amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Quito, Ecuador on Monday, June 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa (Washington, DC) – Ecuador should pass a Data Protection Law to ensure that the use of personal data to contain Covid-19 does not lead to violations of the right to privacy, Human Rights Watch said today. The Ecuadorean government is collecting and processing the personal data of users to monitor compliance with its quarantine and isolation measures, identify people who may have Covid-19 or may have come into contact with…

© Human Rights Watch -


