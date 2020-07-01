Tolerance.ca
When Will Sports Stop Policing Femininity?

Click to expand Image Caster Semnya wins the women's 800m during the IAAF Doha Diamond League 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. © 2019 Jiro Mochizuki/Image of Sport via AP In a report published this week, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recommends that eligibility regulations for women athletes like those enforced by World Athletics, track and field’s global governing body, be revoked immediately. The regulations target women athletes with some variations in their sex characteristics that cause their natural testosterone…

