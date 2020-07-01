Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia Cracks Down Following Popular Singer’s Killing

Click to expand Image Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa in a still from the music video for his song, "Maalan Jira". Protests erupted in several towns across Ethiopia in response to the June 29 killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular Oromo singer whose songs captured the struggles and frustrations of the Oromo people during the 2014-2018 anti-government protest movement. Unidentified gunmen shot Hundessa dead in Addis Ababa, the capital. Hundessa’s uncle was also reportedly killed in Ambo today. While police claim to have made arrests in connection with Hundessa’s killing, the government’s…

© Human Rights Watch -


