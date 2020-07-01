Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Resiliencia docente ¿Cómo potenciar la calidad educativa en medio de la crisis actual? (Webinar)

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ UNESCO cautions against false certificates claiming to authorize export of African cultural artefacts
~ UN Security Council calls for a global ceasefire to tackle COVID-19
~ Youth activist speaks up for environmental protection at Human Rights Council
~ RSF renews call for justice for Jamal Khashoggi with murder trial set to start in Istanbul
~ Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University and UNESCO sign a Partnership Agreement to develop Futures Literacy
~ Syrian journalist threatened by Assad supporters in Kuala Lumpur
~ Somalia: Somaliland cracks down on media again, closing two TV channels
~ Victims of Draconian Forced Evictions in Guinea Seek Justice
~ Covid-19’s Serious Risks for Economic Rights
~ Canada: Bring Home ISIS Suspects and Relatives from Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter