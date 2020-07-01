Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Caribbean British Community Owed More Than Gratitude

Click to expand Image Members of the Windrush generation and their families are joined by then-shadow home secretary Diane Abbott (center) at a rally outside Downing Street in London, May 5, 2018. © 2018 Catherine Wylie/Press Association via AP Images Last week, the United Kingdom celebrated the 72nd Windrush Day, commemorating the arrival of hundreds of Caribbean men and women aboard the Empire Windrush in June 1948. Known as the Windrush generation, they were British subjects invited by the government to help rebuild the country after the Second World War. Prince Charles has said Britain…

© Human Rights Watch -


