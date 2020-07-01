Tolerance.ca
Syria Conference Should Focus on Rights-Respecting Aid System

Click to expand Image Medical workers oversee the disinfection of streets to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Qamishli, Syria, March 24, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad Today, the ministerial phase of the fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” begins, presenting an important opportunity for donor countries to support humanitarian efforts in Syria and neighboring countries. But for their aid to be effective, donors should go beyond discussing financial contributions and develop a plan to ensure that aid reaches the people who need it most,…

